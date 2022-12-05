James Gunn dashes hopes of a cult DC villain being guaranteed a live-action debut

If we’ve learned one thing from James Gunn‘s contributions to DC so far, it’s that he isn’t exactly against the idea of taking some unknown and obscure characters and bringing them into live-action.

Across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were introduced to such luminaries as the title hero of the latter, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, The Thinker, Javelin, Weasel, Mongal, and many more besides, while the HBO Max series even established Bat-Mite as part of official canon.

With that in mind, fans are well within their rights to expect even more outlandish additions to the roster now that the steward of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is co-CEO of the entire studio. However, Gunn isn’t going to confirm or deny anything in concrete fashion, as one fan of a stone-cold cult favorite villain recently discovered.

No. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 4, 2022

Would anybody be surprised if Condiment King were to make a tongue-in-cheek DCU debut at some point in the not too distant future? Absolutely not, and there’d be a lot of folks more surprised if it didn’t end up happening as soon as Peacemaker‘s second season. Obviously, Gunn has plenty on his plate heading up an entire film and television slate to try and rejuvenate a shared universe that’s splintered into several different directions under the previous regime, but we can keep those dreams alive.

He didn’t say Condiment King wasn’t on the way at any point, he just said it wasn’t a guarantee, which are two very different things.