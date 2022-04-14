The Suicide Squad well and truly lived up its name by brutally killing off most of its titular team of conscripted supervillains. Memorably, the standalone sequel opened with the deaths of the entire A Squad of Task Force X. At least it seemed that way until the mid-credits scene revealed that one of them had survived — Weasel, the disgusting yet strangely endearing half-man, half-rodent. Fans thought this was a set-up for his return in Peacemaker, but that didn’t end up happening.

That doesn’t mean there’s no hope for more from Weasel in the future, though, as TSS director and Peacemaker creator James Gunn has heavily hinted that he’s got further plans for the cannibalistic character. In response to a fan voicing their hope that Weasel will return in the DCEU, Gunn said, “I can’t promise this. BUT… I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of Weasel.”

It’s no surprise that Gunn wants to do more with Weasel. The character’s motion-capture performance was supplied by his brother Sean Gunn, who also plays Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and tends to appear in all of James’ productions. So of course Gunn is looking to hire his bro again in the future. The question is… where could Weasel show up?

Peacemaker season two seems like a strong contender as Weasel would make for an excellent addition to Chris Smith’s misfit band of allies. There’s also the other Suicide Squad spinoff that Gunn’s working on, too. However, Weasel might not be the best fit for that as Gunn has teased that this second series will be less of a comedy than the John Cena vehicle.

Other Suicide Squad characters who survived the movie and so could theoretically return alongside Weasel include Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), and maybe TDK (Nathan Fillion), who Gunn has confirmed isn’t as dead as he looked.