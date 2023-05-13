James Gunn doesn’t waste any time addressing bombshell ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting reports

What goes on behind closed doors in Hollywood is often taken as seriously as what the president has in the briefcase handcuffed to his wrist. Thus, just as rumors started circulating about who had been cast in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn shut them down immediately because he takes his headquarters as seriously as Fort Knox, and the players to him are as confidential as CIA spies.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet is the only name inside sources have shared of the three contenders who are up for the role of Clark Kent. No other names for Superman have been leaked at this time apart from other names, like a Euphoria star, who never made it to the current stage of discussions. However, the rumored list for the role of Lois is a bit longer with names like Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, Rachel Brosnahan, and Samara Weaving in the mix, with Brosnahan as the top runner because of a great audition even though her age remains a question as Gunn will be depicting a young Superman.

In addition, Nicholas Hoult’s name is circulating the internet as the choice for Lex Luthor. However, Gunn has made it abundantly clear that he is not a big fan of leaking who made the cut for Superman: Legacy. While he did confirm one person has been cast so far, he didn’t share a name, and judging what he said before that, we will be in the dark for a long time before someone offers official news of the casting.

For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2023

But even though Gunn refused to serve fodder for the ongoing Legacy chatter, fans still found enough ammunition to kickstart another discussion. Forget about Superman for a moment. What would the world be like if Glenn Howerton or Zachary Levi had been chosen to play Star-Lord? Chris Pratt’s life would most likely be a lot different. That’s for sure.

The mention of Glenn Howerton has quite a few fans triggered at the moment.

Coming back to the Legacy casting reports, some simply ditched the possibilities and instead went with who they want in the film. Well, they might be able to actually do a good job at casting if James Gunn would only give them a chance.

Regardless of what Gunn said, there are fans who will still fight for at least some part of the rumors to be true.

As Gunn hasn’t refuted the report, it has to be one of those reverse psychology tricks and the DC boss knows how to use it very well on his fanbase. He says “no” and the fans go nuts with their guesses, stirring that bowl of chaotic soup until it’s time to reveal what was going on all along behind DC Films’ closed doors.