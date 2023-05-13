‘Superman: Legacy’s top pick for Lois Lane is a two-time Golden Globe winner who wants nothing but to join the MCU

Superman: Legacy is now in the casting process, and Rachel Brosnahan, star of Prime Video’s critically successful The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is reportedly vying for the position of Metropolis’ Daily Planet’s next intrepid correspondent and the caped crusader’s love interest, Lois Lane.

Brosnahan has won multiple honors, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and two consecutive Golden Globes for playing the quirky and brilliant Midge Maisel in the Prime Video series. The actress has also been a regular fixture in the WGN’s Manhattan and the Netflix political thriller House of Cards.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, she has given an “outstanding” audition. But it is yet unknown, however, who will move on to the final testing round as Brosnahan, who’s 32 years old, doesn’t exactly fit Gunn’s vision for the film as he plans on telling the tale of a much younger Clark Kent compared to previous live-action adaptations featuring the character. And as per the report, she is not the only name being considered for the leading role.

Phoebe Dynevor, who played the lead in Bridgerton; Samara Weaving, who rose to fame as Indi Walker on Home and Away and was most recently seen in Scream VI; and Emma Mackey, who is one of the leading stars of Sex Education on Netflix, are all in the running.

While the report may or may not hold water, the real kicker is the fact that when it comes to picking a superhero franchise, Brosnahan has already chosen the MCU. Asked by ET if she would be interested in playing Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, Brosnahan has confirmed that as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nears its conclusion, she is very much available and would love to take up the role if it is offered to her.

“Absolutely! That would be a blast.”

Well, while she isn’t exactly a top contender when it comes to MCU fan castings for Sue Storm, based on the above speculation, chances are she will soon get to star in a superhero movie after all.