Rachel Brosnahan would love to go from ‘Marvelous’ on TV to ‘Fantastic’ for the MCU

If social media was any indication, the single biggest disappointment coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s presentation at the recent D23 Expo was the distinct lack of casting news for the franchise’s Fantastic Four reboot.

On one hand, the frustration is understandable when it’s been three years since the project was first announced. However, on the other side of the equation, Jon Watts dropped out of the director’s chair to only recently be replaced by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, who’ll presumably want to put his own stamp on the titular team.

Plenty of names have been bandied around during that period, but one contender who doesn’t really tend to emerge at the head of the pack all that often has admitted they’d jump at the chance to board Fantastic Four. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, two-time Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan sounds game for the MCU.

“I haven’t heard anything, unfortunately, but I’m here, it’s our last season. I’m about to be available. Absolutely! That would be a blast.”

Brosnahan has proven her dramatic and comedic chops already, and at 32 years of age she fits the bill if those rumors of Fantastic Four skewing younger in terms of casting turn out to be right on the money. She’s also famous without being a genuine A-list household name, never mind her impeccable acting credentials, so the prospect of seeing her as Sue Storm is one that’s definitely worth taking under consideration.