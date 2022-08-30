9 fantastic Reed Richards casting choices that would stretch Marvel to new heights

When it comes to casting the Fantastic Four‘s Mister Fantastic in the MCU, the Marvel fandom has its collective heart set on John Krasinski. While many believe that is a foregone conclusion, nothing is final until Kevin Feige says so, and he could have a surprise up his sleeve.

For years, the world was certain that Jim Halpert from The Office would be the MCU’s Mister Fantastic. The actor had said that he wanted to play the role after he auditioned, but ultimately lost out on playing Captain America. That has since fueled fan speculation that, indeed, Krasinski would don the blue and black uniform and stretch his way into our hearts.

After years of theories and gossip, Krasinksi finally appeared in the MCU as Mister Fantastic. The joke was on us, however, as he spoke a handful of lines before being run through Scarlet Witch’s magical paper shredder and burst his head in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At first glance, you would think that would put a stop to those Krasinski-FF rumors once and for all, but no. Since his mutilation took place on Earth-838, it leaves things open for him to return to the main realm of Earth-616. For his part, Krasinski has been having fun teasing fans. In an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he playfully insinuated that he is returning as Reed Richards. Then again, it could all be a red herring.

Another casting rumor making the rounds is that of Penn Badgley playing the part. This isn’t exactly a new bit of gossip, but it has grown louder as of late. Neither Marvel nor the actor have addressed the rumor, so it’s just that, a rumor. Still, it’s an interesting possibility, though Krasinksi fans will be heartbroken if it’s true.

For all the Krasinski and Badgley talk, there’s nothing that says Marvel won’t think outside the box on this one. It’s nothing new for the studio to steer away from the comics when adapting classic characters for the big screen. In the case of Reed Richards, Feige and the Marvel braintrust have an opportunity to defy expectations with plenty of choices apart from the aforementioned actors.

John David Washington

Two years ago, John David Washington struck gold when he starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, quite possibly the single most confusing movie ever made. While Washington didn’t earn an Oscar nod during award’s season, he proved he was capable of being a leading man. Just like all high-profile actors, he was asked which Marvel character he would most like to play: Mister Fantastic.

Miles Teller

Before Teller turned heads as Goose’s cop-stache-wearing kid in Top Gun: Maverick, he was a young Reed in 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot. This was arguably the worst of Fox’s three FF films, but you can’t fault Teller, who turned in a decent performance. The problem wasn’t him, but a script that mischaracterized Mister Fantastic. That in itself would make for a risky casting choice simply out of disdain for such a horrible movie. However, that could play to Marvel’s advantage and make for a great storyline.

Yes, I support casting Teller once again as Reed Richards. Only he wouldn’t be the Marvel-616 Reed. Instead, he would play the Ultimate Mister Fantastic, who actually makes for a great villain. Changing his name to The Maker, the Ultimate Reed is a genius megalomaniac who is practically immortal. In fact, he could make for a better FF antagonist than Doctor Doom. Putting Teller in the role would help redeem ‘15’s FF because it would be transformed into The Maker’s origin story. It could also open the door to Michael B. Jordan’s return as the Human Torch.

William Jackson Harper

Loki spoilers



Since K*** is black, it means we have a non-zero chance of having a black Reed Richards. And I would once again like to reintroduce the one true casting choice pic.twitter.com/KUMtxZ1Z3a — Evil Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) July 15, 2021

This idea came straight from Twitter, where a fan nominated William Jackson Harper to play the FF’s patriarch. One of the stars of The Good Place, much of this casting choice is based around Harper’s nerdy look as the show’s resident intellectual, Chidi Anagonye. However, once you picture Harper in the classic blue and red jumpsuit, he does have a Mister Fantastic air about him, so this could work.

Jesse Eisenberg

Whenever we think of superheroes, most of us picture chiseled, bodybuilder physiques. In the comics, practically everyone is drawn with the body of an elite Olympic athlete. That goes double for the star of a major superhero franchise. Even Mister Fantastic, whose entire body is basically made of rubber not to mention he spends his hours in a lab rather than a gym, is drawn with ripped biceps and six-pack abs. Why not cast someone who defies the cliches but has the acting chops to play the role, like Jesse Eisenberg?

Forget his turn as Lex Luthor in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which, admittedly, a role for which he was woefully miscast. However, he could play the brainy scientist of the Baxter Building.

Javier Bardem

Again, race-swapping classic superheroes is a quick way to cause online chaos. Here we have the Spanish actor Javier Bardem, whom many fans are surprised hasn’t reached the MCU already. He is amazingly talented with a long list of accolades, including an Oscar win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for No Country for Old Men, and he’s been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role three times. No question, Bardem has the acting resume to turn heads in any role Marvel could possibly offer him.

Giancarlo Esposito

Personally, I love Giancarlo Esposito, and I’ve written before about what MCU characters he could play. He’s heavily rumored to be the future live-action Professor X since the actor confirmed that he has spoken with Marvel Studios about that and other roles. While we’re used to seeing him play amazing villains, the actor could show his versatility by doing something completely different by bringing a new Mister Fantastic to life. If there’s anyone who can exude Reed Richards’ astonishing intellect and calm demeanor without saying a word, it’s Esposito.

Benjamin Bratt

Sure, Bratt played Jonathan Pangborn in Doctor Strange, but that was such a minor part that most fans wouldn’t mind seeing him return for a much larger role. The actor made his name playing Detective Rey Curtis on NBC’s Law & Order, but more recently he has been the antagonist to Rosario Dawson’s lead in DMZ. That is enough to convince me that he could pull off a very cool Reed Richards. The other part to this equation is that for all his talent, Bratt has been the supporting actor for much of his lengthy career. Why not give him a chance to prove once and for all that he can be the marquee star?

Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd is another actor who’s already played Reed, and it would be just like Marvel Studios to include him just in case it turns into unintentional comedy. Gruffudd was the world’s first live-action Mister Fantastic (if you don’t count Alex-Hyde White, who played the character in Roger Corman’s 1994 FF film that was so bad it’s never been seen by the public).

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home triggered our imaginations by having all three silver screen Spider-Men have their own private comic con, fans have wondered what other franchises Marvel could resurrect next. It’s led to plenty of theories that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Johnny Storm, so why not include Gruffudd as well?

Robert Downey, Jr.

Why not go completely off the rails? Considering RDJ’s legacy and iconic status with the MCU, bringing the superstar back into the fold to play anyone but Iron Man would be heresy. However, he is such a talented actor that he could give us a completely different character than just another quick-witted, quipping Iron Man.

Notice that I didn’t say he could play Reed Richards. This is the Multiverse, where even the most far-fetched, weirdest of ideas could be plausible. What if there’s an alternate dimension where Tony Stark becomes Mister Fantastic? Instead of the billionaire playboy-philanthropist, Tony Stark follows Reed’s origin story and becomes the leader of the Fantastic Four. While it is far from a conventional approach, this would be a casting choice that could make or break Marvel Studios’ entire FF franchise, making it the riskiest pick of them all. Still, just imagine the possibilities.