‘Superman: Legacy’ apparently ‘dodged a bullet’ by failing to secure a ‘Euphoria’ star

The news that Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his roles as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth and Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria, was considered for the role of Clark Kent in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy has left DC fans feeling somewhere between elated and bewildered on this fine Saturday (though a perfect choice for Lois Lane is winning all the votes).

The forthcoming film will adapt the popular DC Comics character and is a part of James Gunn’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters series.

Even though Superman: Legacy won’t be out until July 11, 2025, casting for the film has reportedly reached a critical stage, with a short list of candidates emerging for the parts of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and even Lex Luthor, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the outlet’s sources, Jacob Elordi, the villain of Euphoria, was supposedly considered for the role of America’s favorite resident alien, but he never submitted an audition. While the majority of names mentioned are bound to elicit varying responses from DCU fans, Elordi not joining the film as Superman is seen as a blessing in disguise.

Most tweets from DC Comics fans have been unfavorable, with some people expressing relief that the actor will not play the character and others calling his consideration a miscast.

We dodged a bullet there pic.twitter.com/F3Mw42ucZn — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 13, 2023

One fan remarked that Elordi is more interesting as a villain than a hero.

He looks best in evil characters though — Ta Shy (@Aselena99) May 13, 2023

While another has already given up on any of the potential actors mentioned in the article.

So far it is that the possible actors for Superman and the actresses for Lois are not good choices. — Roberτ (@_officerK) May 13, 2023

But amid those finding the very idea of Elordi as Superman insulting, there are a few whispers of the ones willing to accept the possibility.

I mean I see the clack Kent resemblance a little — Weedman🍃 (@brandon59918992) May 13, 2023

He should just give it a go — Scopey_13 (@Scopey_13) May 13, 2023

Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that after Memorial Day or early June, the screen test phase will begin for the role of Superman. And among the leading contenders is David Corenswet, who is known for Pearl (2022), We Own This City (2022), and The Politician (2019).

Chances of a familiar face who has already played the Kryptonian hero have already been shot down as in an interview with Wired, director James Gunn said that a new actor would play Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, signaling a fresh start for both the character and the production company.