‘Superman: Legacy’ eyeing a certified scream queen for Lois Lane proves DCU and horror addicts that dreams do come true

A new report dishing out details about Superman: Legacy’s potential candidate list has sparked a fresh round of gossip. But while the names for Superman have people finding it hard to stand up for one choice, one name out of the four listed for Lois Lane has grabbed a major chunk of the attention as the selection would probably add the first scream queen to the DCU. And unless you have already guessed it, the much-favored name is… Samara Weaving!

After starring in memorable horror flicks like Ready or Not, The Babysitter, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream VI, etc, Weaving has rightfully earned the title of a scream queen. But proving her acting prowess in scary movies isn’t the only gauge of her skills as the actress is far more popular for her role as Indi Walker in the Australian soap opera, Home and Away, the 2017 crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the Netflix series Hollywood, and many more.

But Weaving’s loyal fan circle doesn’t need to dive into the finer points of her resume to instantly know that she would be the perfect Lois Lane, the brave and often reckless reporter of Daily Planet, for Superman: Legacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, & Nicholas Hoult are among the list of names in the mix for Superman, Lois Lane, & Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s SUPERMAN: LEGACY.



Damn … it’s like he really wants *me* to watch this. These three would be great. pic.twitter.com/1nmwRFb8Uu — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) May 13, 2023

leading the campaign for samara weaving as lois lane

pic.twitter.com/gOxMZqhhK0 — m🦇saw gotg3 (@harcourtsquads) May 13, 2023

Sex Education star Emma Mackey, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wonder Rachel Brosnahan, and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor are allegedly the names Weaving is competing against to get the role of Lois. But it has already been decided who has the prowess to be THE Lois Lane to steal the spotlight from Superman in his own film.

Out of these, I can only see Samara Weaving pulling it off — Barbara Gordon 😉 (@BatGirl_91939) May 13, 2023

Ok, but Samara Weaving could pull off the snarky Lois Lane. Whatever it is, I want Weaving to be in the DCU https://t.co/zFC7MrmXFx — BAJYN !!! (@aquaebn) May 13, 2023

So far, only David Corenswet has been named as one of the three actors in the running for the titular role in the film. But with Weaving’s name in the mix, knowing the other two actors being considered for Superman is no longer a necessity.

omg yeah i'd love to see samara weaving and david corenswet as lois lane and superman… they were cute in hollywood (2020) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1tpUmfl0e — didi 🌸 (@jediharleystark) May 13, 2023

Dreams of seeing Weaving in a superhero universe are not new as hopes of her joining the MCU as Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat have been around.

if samara weaving is lois lane then my black cat dreams are truly down the toilet — dia (@nadiathenerd) May 13, 2023

If she is indeed cast as Lois Lane, chances of her headlining a major MCU role will become slim to none. But we will take what we are getting, especially since we know that Lois in Gunn’s universe won’t be limited to simpering for Superman or simply waiting around to be rescued by him.

With Superman: Legacy expected to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, hoping for any casting confirmations would be a futile dream, something James Gunn just confirmed beyond a single doubt. So till that happens, we have the freedom to cook up as many scenarios of Weaving as the perfect Lois as we want.