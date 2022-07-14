James Gunn has finally addressed those ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Thor rumors

The Guardians of the Galaxy may have featured in the latest Thor film Love and Thunder but director James Gunn has put to bed the rumors that the God of Thunder was ever set to ride with the Guardians in their own film.

Responding to a clip from the podcast My Mom’s Basement Gunn clarified that there were never any plans to include Thor in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.

This goes against rumors that suggested Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was set to pick up from where Avengers: Endgame left off but wasn’t able to as Gunn was briefly removed from directing the film. Now back in the driver’s seat, it would seem by Gunn’s words that the plan has remained the same and it never included the Asgardian prince.

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

When we see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it will take place shortly removed from Thor: Love and Thunder as the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special bridges the space in time between the two projects.

While it won’t have any Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce new characters to the MCU including Adam Warlock who is set to be played by Will Poulter.

Right now, little is known about the story of this next Guardians film or what other surprises will be included, but the film’s release date is quickly approaching so the wait won’t be too long.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.