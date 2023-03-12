James Gunn opens a can of worms by watching the re-edited version of a DC movie blighted by studio interference

Even though he’s reiterated several times over that the SnyderVerse is done, dusted, dead, and buried six feet under without a hope in hell of being auctioned off to Netflix, James Gunn is still being bombarded by demands for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad to evolve from wishful thinking to tangible reality.

It hasn’t been officially taken off the table just yet, and having already been rewarded with Zack Snyder’s Justice League for their efforts, it’s reasonable to expect that the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement isn’t going anywhere until its backers get precisely what they want.

The DC Studios co-CEO has his hands full at the moment, though, seeing as he’s crafting the entirety of Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters behind the scenes at the same time he gears up to hit the promotional trail for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

There’s also the small matter of Superman: Legacy – which Gunn is virtually destined to end up directing – but the filmmaker accidentally opened up a can of worms when he revealed his research and homework included a viewing of Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut.

As you can imagine, it wasn’t lost on the SnyderVerse and Suicide Squad subset that Gunn was spending his time watching the re-edited and arguably superior version of a DC Comics adaptation blighted by studio interference that saw its director cast out, only to make a triumphant return years down the line to restore and release his original vision to the world.

A sign of things to come, or simply a Kryptonian superfan brushing up on the classics? Based on the replies to the tweet, you can guess where people want the truth to lie.