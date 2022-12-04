James Gunn promises fans an ‘extraordinary, wondrous, and unique’ DCU

At the end of the day, you can assume the majority of conversations regarding around comic book projects will end up as a Marvel vs. DC debate, something James Gunn knows all too well since assuming co-control of the latter alongside Peter Safran.

When he’s not actively reminding people that it’s okay to enjoy both, he’s making a point of outlining that he’s only been in the job since the start of November, which is hardly enough time to comprehensively reveal his decade-long masterplan to the world. Oh, and there’s the small matter of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which keeps him contracted to “the enemy” until next May.

However, the filmmaker and executive has at least taken the time out of his busy schedule to offer the vaguest of hints as to where the DCU could be heading in the future, and he’s chosen verbiage that would make Mary Poppins herself proud.

And I appreciate it! We’re excited to be shepherding the great films made before we arrived & working hard to create an extraordinary, wondrous, & unique DCU beyond that. https://t.co/DNxV6BmwNx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 4, 2022

Gunn recently obliterated an overconfident fan who played down his level of involvement in the upcoming slate of projects that were in the works long before his name was a twinkle in David Zaslav’s eye, and while it’s too early for his fingerprints to be felt on the likes of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle, we can imagine that he’ll have at least let the key creative players know what’s potentially in store for their properties.

Onward and upwards, then, because the DCU has been in desperate need of a unified front for what feels like forever.