Pop culture nerds are getting yet another morsel of insight from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, as he is often known to dish out on social media for trivia-hungry fans.

The director truly helped to carve out a niche for himself within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his spacefaring — and often sidesplitting — franchise.

So it’s a fascinating insight from Gunn to see just what comedy films have specifically influenced his style.

The Slither director recently shared a Tweet from the excellently off-beat comedian Ron Funches listing his top five comedy movies of all time, including Coming to America, Fear of a Black Hat, The Jerk, Billy Madison, and Tommy Boy.

In response, Gunn gave his own list of top comedy film picks — at least for the time being as he said it could be “subject to change momentarily.”

1969 romantic comedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice topped the list, followed by the 1993 Bill Murray classic Groundhog Dog. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s surreal and criminally underrated 1985 black comedy After Hours took the third spot. The Tim Allen-helmed sci-fi satire Galaxy Quest from 1999 was up next. Finally, Taika Waititi’s excellent 2014 mockumentary about vampires spun off into an FX show of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows.

Top 5 Comedy Movies (as of right this moment – subject to change momentarily):

1. Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

2. Groundhog Day

3. After Hours

4 Galaxy Quest

5. What We Do in the Shadows https://t.co/wC8uHtsrQc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 17, 2021

And if you really want to dig deep into the movie minutia, Gunn also offered some of his runner-ups, such as Tootsie, The Big Sick, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Popstar: Never Stop Stopping, and many others.

And: Tootsie, Holy Grail, Popstar: Never Stop Stopping, Pretty Poison, House, In the Loop, It Happened one Night, Bottle Rocket, The Hangover, Superbad, Bridesmaids, Hail the Conquering Hero, The Hospital, Game Night, The Big Sick, Spinal Tap, One Cut of the Dead, Raising Arizona — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 17, 2021

It’s nice for Gunn to give us fodder for hopefully scoring big in the “entertainment” category at the next round of bar trivia with friends we go to, an excellent use of our time as we await Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to hit theaters May 5, 2023.