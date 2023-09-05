James Gunn says DC is still working on ‘Creature Commandos’ despite strikes

James Gunn has revealed he’s still at work developing Creature Commandos despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes bringing other productions to a halt. Gunn, who wrote all seven episodes of the upcoming DC television series, provided an update on Creature Commandos via his Instagram comments, saying the team is “working on it” even as the guild stages its walkout.

Announced in January, Creature Commandos will mark the DC Universe’s first-ever television series and will follow the titular superhumans as they are drafted to form a black ops military team. While additional details around the plot remain scarce, Gunn has confirmed that the current strikes haven’t impacted Creature Commandos’ development.

Image via DC Comics

“It’s animated, so it’s separate from the strike,” Gunn wrote (according to Reddit user @Hashbrown924). The director and newly appointed co-chair of DC Studios went on to reveal that he “love[s]” the upcoming season, hinting that fans will be surprised because it’s “different from what people expect.”

Gunn’s update aligns with the details set out in the SAG-AFTRA strike plan, which allows actors to continue voice roles, as well as some other productions like commercials and daytime soaps. With that, fans can expect Creature Commandos to continue production uninterrupted, especially since some of the show’s cast have already completed recording.

David Harbour, who takes on the voice role of Eric Frankenstein, revealed in a pre-strike interview that he had finished his contribution to Creature Commandos and described the character as “very funny.” Harbor forms part of the voice cast alongside Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, and Viola Davis, the last of whom will reprise her role as Amanda Waller from fellow DC titles.

It’s one of multiple updates to be provided by the Creature Commandos crew since the show’s announcement, with Gunn elsewhere revealing that the animation will take place in the modern day, as opposed to the World War II time period of the original comics. For her part, Bakalova hinted that her character is “completely different” from what she’s played before.

If all goes well, fans can expect Creature Commandos to arrive sometime in 2024.