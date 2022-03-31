James Gunn says there’s a lot of sadness on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shoot. With the cosmic heroes not having had their own solo film since 2017, Marvel fans can’t wait for the third chapter in the trilogy to get here next spring. But, at the same time, it’ll be sad when it does arrive as the movie marks the grand conclusion of the Guardians’ storyline, with it confirmed to be the last time the team will come together in the MCU.

It’s the end of an era, then, and it seems the cast is feeling the weight of it while filming. In response to a fan asking what the “vibes” are like on set, writer/director James Gunn admitted that things are getting a little emotional as production progresses. Apparently, there’s such an air of sadness hanging over proceedings that there are “near-daily tears.”

“Honestly they’re great,” Gunn began. “I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.”

Gamora actress Zoe Saldana has previously echoed Gunn’s comments, describing the act of reuniting with her Guardians family for one last time as “bittersweet.” The Avengers: Endgame star admitted that there’s a “lot of melancholy” going around but stressed that the cast knows they’re making “something great” as Gunn has conjured up a “beautiful story” that’s “making us emotional as we shoot it.”

Gunn’s word choice is interesting, though, as he notes that Guardians 3 is only the final movie for “most of us.” This may indicate that some of the cast will continue on in further films. At the very least, this likely refers to newcomer Will Poulter, whose Adam Warlock no doubt has a bright future ahead of him in the MCU. Adam could even head up a new roster of Guardians who could go on to appear in a fourth volume.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, meanwhile, comes to Disney Plus this December.