James Gunn shoots down yet another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumor

At this stage, if Gunn doesn't deny it on Twitter, then it's probably true.

The easiest way to separate fact from fiction when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is by James Gunn’s reaction. The filmmaker is one of Hollywood’s most Twitter-happy figures, and he regularly debunks wild theories and unfounded rumors regarding next year’s cosmic sequel.

On downside of being so actively engaged with the fandom is that Gunn’s silence is effectively a confirmation at this stage, given how happy he is to pour cold water on things he knows to be untrue. Will Poulter’s casting as Adam Warlock was revealed to the world not long after The Suicide Squad director failed to address the widespread speculation, while he’s yet to deny that Kevin Bacon was in fact spotted on the set of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

With that in mind, it would be safe to assume that we won’t be seeing Jamie Lee Curtis suiting up to cross paths with Star-Lord and the rest of his intergalactic adventurers, with Gunn being as succinct as always.

Nope. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

UPDATE: @JamesGunn has debunked a rumor claiming that Jamie Lee Curtis is set to appear in an upcoming #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy project… Details: https://t.co/hDyZiMa9fE pic.twitter.com/oyjiutqCbZ — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 7, 2022

It would be awesome to see Jamie Lee Curtis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it definitely won’t be happening in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is a shame when Sylvester Stallone’s returning Stakar Ogord proves that there’s room in the ensemble for a veteran ass-kicker or two.

On the plus side, the Halloween legend is tearing it up on the big screen in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is comfortably the year’s best-reviewed multiversal action movie.