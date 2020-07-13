The Suicide Squad Director Teases Possible Scooby-Doo Crossover

He might be known for his superhero movies nowadays, but in the early 00s, James Gunn was the man behind the scripts for the two live-action Scooby-Doo films. As fans remember them fondly, the filmmaker has been talking about the Great Dane and his teen pals on Twitter recently and in doing so, he’s pitched a crossover between Mystery Inc. and the latest popular franchise he’s about to tackle – DC’s the Suicide Squad.

First, one fan asked the writer/director for a “Scooby/Rocket spin-off” in which the pooch and the raccoon go about “solving” and “perpetrating” crimes across the galaxy. Gunn responded, admitting that a Scooby-Doo/Guardians of the Galaxy crossover is nigh on impossible due to one being owned by Warner Bros. and the other by Disney. However, he thinks there’s potential for Task Force X to meet the ghost-busting gang in an animated adventure.

Scooby & the Guardians might be unlikely considering it's Warners/Disney. But, you know, an animated Mystery Ink/The Suicide Squad film is always possible. https://t.co/gK782sXk5X — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

This might not be as crazy as it at first sounds, as Scooby-Doo has a long history of crossing over with various WB-owned characters. In particular, there are many Scooby/DC team-ups out there. The mystery-solving mutt and Batman have partnered up on countless occasions across TV, movies and comics and the upcoming home release, Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!, sees the gang working with Elvira to stop the supervillain Scarecrow.

Now that he’s mentioned it, a Scooby/Suicide Squad team-up actually sounds amazing. Harley Quinn, in particular, would no doubt have a lot of fun solving mysteries with the teens, and causing havoc along the way, while Shaggy would be terrified of King Shark and Fred and Rick Flag would argue over who gives the orders.

Gunn wrapped filming on The Suicide Squad a few months back, so it should be able to avoid any sort of delay and make it into theaters for its scheduled release date next August. And after he’s completely finished on his DC debut, he’ll return to Marvel to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.