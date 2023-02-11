James Gunn’s bitterest critics are back out in force trying to derail ‘The Flash’ hype train

Regardless of the regular behind the scenes issues, one constant throughout production on The Flash is the hearsay that it’s got the potential to be one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.

Given the volume of writers, directors, and assorted other creative talent to pass through the project over the years – never mind several sweeping changes made to the boardrooms at both Warner Bros. and DC – it’s insane to think that the end result of nearly a decade of niggling issues could be greatness.

James Gunn certainly seems to think so anyway, after the notoriously straight-talking co-CEO came right out and called The Flash one of the finest costumed capers he’s ever had the pleasure of seeing. Naturally, there are a lot of people hoping he’s telling the truth, but there are inevitably plenty who couldn’t care less what the Guardians of the Galaxy director has to say.

thanks to @JamesGunn we can expect to get literally nothing amazing from this movie. it is going to suck major types of ass on all levels. the amount of cuts and reshoots sound absurd. — Leyla (@leylalovescoffe) February 11, 2023

Fuck @JamesGunn Fuck @DCComics And, if you wanna be down with Ezra Miller and @theFlash then fuck you, too! If you know, you know! 😉 — Amber (@ItsAmberEdwards) February 11, 2023

I remember the days when I was looking forward to paying to see this, thanks to WB I will not pay to see this. — SlavKingD 🇷🇸 🇷🇺 (@Dvis85) February 11, 2023

James Gunn is gonna ruin DCU.Ditching Henry Cavill,Ben Affleck and possibly Gal Gadot is pure https://t.co/Xm4AHBzoQ0 writing the ending of the Flash movie and now taking out Michael Keaton proves he gonna destroy DCU. — Dean Miller (@dukebdvil08) February 11, 2023

The Flash is one of last movies from the infamous Hamadaverse and pre approved by vulgar mediocre James Gunn who is erasing the Snyderverse so… #NoTheFlash#FireJamesGunn #FirePeteSafran #BoycottWarnerBros #BoycottWB pic.twitter.com/zpKxYkfmDc — Roberto Carlos (@qhern) February 11, 2023

We’re a little over 24 hours away from the first trailer debuting during the Super Bowl, and there’s every reason to believe The Flash is going to leave jaws on the floor. You don’t internally hype a mega budget comic book adaptation as one of the best ever without at least hinting towards it in the footage, so you can bet it’s going to be the biggest non-football talking point coming out of the game.

Needless to say, though, it isn’t going to do a thing to dampen the criticism being pointed in Gunn’s direction, most of which is down the fact he isn’t Zack Snyder and little else.