James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Is Reportedly A Masterpiece

On paper, there are an awful lot of similarities between James Gunn’s comic book blockbusters made for rival franchises. Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad focus on a band of misfits and outcasts thrown together in unusual circumstances, starring an eclectic and diverse ensemble cast that includes supporting roles for Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion and a former professional wrestler.

Warner Bros. will also be hoping that their soft reboot matches the critical and commercial success that Guardians managed to attain, especially when they interfered so heavily in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad that the director himself has admitted on numerous occasions since it was released that the theatrical version of the movie is nothing like the script he originally agreed to helm.

Any talk of the Ayer Cut has quietened down an awful lot recently, and even more so since the recent DC FanDome event dropped a ton of new information on The Suicide Squad including character posters, a whole host of new photos and a full-length promotional teaser that certainly made it look as though Gunn had reinvented Harley Quinn and the gang in his own image.

We’re still eleven months away from The Suicide Squad hitting theaters, but noted tipster Daniel Richtman has claimed that an early cut of the movie has been screened and that the people who saw it are already labeling it as the filmmaker’s masterpiece.

People who saw The Suicide Squad described it as James Gunn's MASTERPIECE 👀 — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) September 3, 2020

Of course, throwing the term ‘masterpiece’ around seems a little premature when you consider that it’s only Gunn’s fifth feature-length directorial effort, and his fourth consecutively to involve superheroes in some fashion. Whether it lives up to the hype or not, though, all signs point to The Suicide Squad being a vastly superior movie to the last outing regardless.