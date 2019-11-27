James Wan is probably best known for bringing us such terrifying flicks as The Conjuring series (of which you can now see the real haunted house from the original film thanks to some new photos), Saw and for being the director behind DC megahit Aquaman. His films have been massive successes, too, with The Conjuring earning nearly $320 million and the aforementioned DECU flick hauling in over $1 billion. Not to mention that everyone knows just how huge the Saw franchise has become over the years (although its quality may have dipped as the series went on).

Now, however, the horror auteur is said to be on the home stretch for his new film, Malignant. Diehard fans of the director and his movies may be quick to point out the title is very similar to Wan’s comic book Malignant Man, but from what we understand, the two aren’t connected. Rather, this project is apparently a separate entity and not linked to any of Wan’s previous work.

Unfortunately, plot details are still scarce, but earlier this week, the director took to Twitter to share a new behind the scenes set photo, which you can see below. We’re not quite sure who’s face it is behind the clapperboard, but we definitely like the air of mystery.

James Wan Shares First BTS Photo Of New Horror Film Malignant 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As far as the cast goes, we know that Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle and X-Men: First Class) and Jake Abel are on board, with The Nun’s Ingrid Bisu helping out with the script. Other than that, the only other thing we know so far about the mysterious project is that it’s scheduled for release on August 14th, 2020.

With production now well underway though, we imagine more will come to light and as soon as Wan decides to spill the beans on Malignant, we’ll be sure to let you know.