‘Stranger Things’ fans reckon Jamie Campbell Bower should play this villain in ‘The Batman 2’

Stranger Things fans reckon they’ve found the perfect actor to play Scarecrow in Matt Reeves’ Batman films: Jamie Campbell Bower.

Campbell Bower plays Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series. Host of the GOAT Movies Podcast @blurayangel said in a now viral tweet he would make a great Scarecrow alongside Robert Pattinson‘s Batman. Maybe it’s the hallucination gas but I can see it.

“Matt Reeves, we have your Scarecrow here for The Batman 2,” he said.

Matt Reeves we have your Scarecrow here for The Batman 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mUTItcO0x3 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 12, 2022

Other fans seemed to agree with him. One Twitter user called the fan-cast “perfect”. Another simply said: “duuuude, solid pick”.

“I usually don’t agree with these type of fan-casts but I could see this,” said one Bat-fan.

I usually don't agree with these type of fancasts but I could see this. https://t.co/HqMfgbTimj — The RapNerd: Director of FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY (@TheRapNerdJso) July 12, 2022

Others dragged the tweet for reflecting the problem with present day fan-casting culture.

“Fan-casting now is just taking the guy from the current popular thing and putting him in the next iteration of a slightly older popular thing.”

Fan casting now is just taking the guy from the current popular thing and putting him in the next iteration of a slightly older popular thing https://t.co/HEOrl91jlf — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) July 12, 2022

A few users suggested other actors that they thought should play the spooky, psychedelic villain. These included Steven Yuen (The Walking Dead, Nope, Minari) and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot, No Time To Die).

I’d like to see Rami Malek play Scarecrow I feel like he fits the role https://t.co/o8TiCYBE2l pic.twitter.com/Zz9RdPKnmv — Daphne (@ddwallis0430) July 12, 2022

Matt Reeves is yet to confirm whether Scarecrow will even appear in The Batman 2. Cillian Murphy played the character in The Dark Knight Rises.

