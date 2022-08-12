Jamie Foxx already has plans for a ‘Day Shift’ franchise

Day Shift, the latest of this year’s swirling list of vampire features, just dropped onto Netflix earlier today, taking the floor-level bar of Morbius and hoisting it up to just above the knee, much like the first and only season of First Kill did earlier this year.

Indeed, Day Shift hasn’t quite struck a chord with critics, currently sitting at a precarious 59 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite its fun roundup of cast members and an especially juicy premise.

The film stars Jamie Foxx, who also serves as an executive producer, as Bud Jablonski, a pool cleaner who secretly takes shifts as a vampire hunter in order to provide support to his daughter and ex-wife. When his ex-wife expresses her wish to move across the country with their daughter, Bud puts the pedal to the metal, putting aside his history with the vampire hunters’ union in order to round up as many contracts as he can. Starring alongside Foxx are Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg, who curiously takes up a more serious role than we’re used seeing from the rapper.

But despite the underwhelming critical response, that hasn’t stopped Foxx from expressing his unabashed love for the property, which he hopes to expand into a wider franchise, according to an interview with Screen Rant.

“We talked last night about it and we got some great ideas. It’s not always normal for Netflix to do part twos, they don’t always do it, but we feel like with this one, we got a great chance on how everybody’s responding to it already. They’re responding to the trailer, they’re responding in the screenings and things like that. And it’s fun, you know what I’m saying, so I think we’ll definitely try to make it happen and I think if they do, it’ll be even better.”

Day Shift is now streaming on Netflix.