Jamie Foxx says Electro stirs things up in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jamie Foxx was the first new addition confirmed for the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home after Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and it was the return of The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro that outlined the third entry in the series would be tackling the multiverse in a big way.

Ever since then, we’ve been inundated with countless rumors and a deluge of speculation, with fans still debating whether or not they can bank on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire dropping by for a cameo appearance, even though the movie is only five days away from coming to theaters.

Foxx’s first order of business was to reassure the internet that he wouldn’t be blue this time around, with the new and improved Max Dillon looking every bit the ominous badass he most definitely wasn’t during his first appearance. Speaking during a No Way Home panel at CCXP, the Academy Award winner teased that Electro is back to stir things up.

“We got another chance to stir some things up. Electro is like, ‘The world did me wrong.’ And now I got this energy, I’m about to go get mine.”

Of the five villains confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home so far, Sandman and Lizard haven’t been seen in their human forms yet, leading to chatter that Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans won’t be showing up in person. Even if they don’t, Tom Holland has plenty to deal with when he faces off against Foxx, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe.