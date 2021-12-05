Willem Dafoe teases Green Goblin’s return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Even though we’d known for a while that he was set to return, Willem Dafoe’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t officially confirmed until the second trailer dropped, although we didn’t actually get to see the actor’s face.

Having chewed on the scenery to great effect in Sam Raimi’s 2002 original, fans are understandably hyped about seeing the veteran star make his comeback to the world of web-slinging as he prepares to do battle with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and perhaps even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The CCXP panel for No Way Home saw Holland, Dafoe and Jamie Foxx drop a cavalcade of new information on the upcoming threequel, which is poised to obliterate box office records when it finally releases on December 17. During the interview, the longtime Norman Osborn teased that he’ll have some brand new tricks up his sleeve.

“I stood there for eight hours and they put different pre-form pieces on me. Now, they scan me and they can design it and then make the costume, and then try it on me. It’s a huge leap in the technology. They’re more flexible. We can do more things with them. Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve. So it’s not an exact… There have been upgrades on the costume, let’s say.”

Various rumors have pointed to Green Goblin being the ringleader of the multiversal villains that descend upon the MCU’s New York City, even if a full-blown Sinister Six appears to be one member short. Either way, we can’t wait to see Dafoe’s signature bug-eyed mania on full display when Spider-Man: No Way Home unveils the hottest cinematic ticket in two years.