Jamie Foxx’s New Superhero Movie Hits Netflix This Week

Netflix’s next big original movie is Project Power, a high-concept superhero pic starring two names who are more than familiar with comic book-influenced films: Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Arriving this coming week, on August 14th, everything we’ve seen of it so far promises that subscribers are in for an entertaining ride full of thrills, action and lots of superpowers. Pretty much everything you could want right now, given the lack of new big budget blockbusters available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Project Power definitely has the potential to be a huge hit with audiences.

Set in New Orleans, the pic will explore the impact of a mysterious but potent drug that gives whoever takes it temporary superpowers. More specifically, we’ll follow three individuals who find themselves caught up in an adventure involving the strange pill. There’s a cop (Gordon-Levitt) who teams up with a young dealer (Dominique Fishback) as he attempts to keep it off the streets, and also Art (Foxx), a vet who needs to save his daughter from the evil group that manufactures the drug.

Netflix Reveals First Look Images For Jamie Foxx Superhero Movie Project Power

For more, you can check out the full synopsis below:

“On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

Like we said above, this has all the makings of a big hit for Netflix. Especially given that right now, audiences are desperate for exciting original content and anything on streaming services with a starry cast tends to do pretty well these days. Just look at Extraction and The Old Guard, among others.

Of course, a strong cast alone doesn’t guarantee a good movie, but the buzz building around Project Power has been very positive so far and as of now, at least, all signs point to Netflix adding another winner to their library of original content when the film drops this coming week, on August 14th.