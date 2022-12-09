Jamie Lee Curtis hints ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel talks are progressing

Happy almost-Friday, freaky people – Jamie Lee Curtis has spilled some tea on the status of a potential Freaky Friday sequel in which the Halloween Ends actor and Lindsay Lohan would reprise their respective roles, nearly twenty years after the original film.

Curtis has been slowing adding fuel to the fire about a Freaky Friday follow-up for the better part of this year, and she did so again at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala.

Speaking with E! News, Curtis hinted that all the key players are on board for the sequel, including Lohan. Though Curtis clearly chose her words quite carefully and cautiously, and in a PR friendly manner to boot while broaching the subject:

“We are all down to do it. It’s not up to us right now, but I think everyone who needs to know, knows, and clearly we are in conversation.”

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

E!’s Keltie Knight followed up by asking whether or not Curtis and all involved parties are simply waiting for the sequel to be greenlit at this stage, Curtis simply replied – “Yes.”

At this point, Disney would be absolutely nuts to pass up on the opportunity that appears to be falling into the company’s lap, but stranger things have happened.

Lohan herself also spoke about the matter a few months ago with Jimmy Fallon, saying she had been approached by Curtis about the sequel, and corroborated her co-star’s statements that the pair have spoken about the sequel and would both be into the idea.

It would appear that Lindsay Lohan is on track for something of an acting renaissance in a similar fashion to Brendan Fraser, with her latest holiday film Falling for Christmas making waves on Netflix this month.