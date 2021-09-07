Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Halloween Kills BTS Image Celebrating The Strode Women

Halloween Kills premieres at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, marking the end of the long delay caused by COVID. It won’t go on wide release until next month, but I can’t wait to see the critical reaction to what’s looking like a humdinger of a slasher.

This follows in the footsteps of 2018’s critically acclaimed Halloween, with Michael Myers back once again to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in action that’s set to get crazier than ever before. The trailers have shown that the movie will see the people of Haddonfield uniting against Michael, with Strode insisting that he’s just a man and not an invincible supernatural monster.

Now Curtis has posted a new image on Instagram celebrating the Strode women. This features her, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak, with Curtis sad that COVID rules mean they can’t walk down the red carpet arm in arm. Check it out:

Halloween Kills Images Tease Michael Myers On The Loose

Curtis has also tagged the post with #EvilDiesTonight, which is likely a bit too optimistic. We know that Halloween Ends will wrap up this trilogy, so I’m betting that no matter how much he’s stabbed, shot, and burned in Halloween Kills, Michael will still be coming as the credits roll.

Halloween couldn’t ask for a better ambassador than Curtis, who has frequently returned to the role that kick-started her career. In an interview with Variety last week, she said that the violent crowds of Halloween Kills feel more relevant after the January attack on the US Capitol:

They wrote a movie about mob violence and five months later, the mobs started to gather. We were supposed to come out a year ago. And then January 6th happened – this was supposed to be released in October of last year and now we’re watching a mob descend on the U.S. capital. That’s what the next movie is about: the town of Haddonfield, all of the people in the town who were also victims of Michael Myers. There’s a group of people who are very angry at the authorities and are going to take the law into their own hands.

This has been one of my most-anticipated movies since its announcement, and I’m praying it lives up to the hype. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to find out.

Halloween Kills will hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.