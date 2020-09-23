Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Funny And Bloody Halloween Kills Set Video
We won’t be seeing Halloween Kills in theaters this year, but ironically Halloween itself has kind of been killed. The safest thing to do this October 31st is to stay indoors instead of taking your kids out trick-or-treating or going to a costume party. And that’s not just the health experts saying that – it’s the queen of Halloween herself, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Curtis took to Instagram to encourage folks to stay home this Halloween – sharing a funny, yet bloody, new set video from the Blumhouse sequel in the process. The actress posted a short clip of herself filmed by co-star Andi Matichak – who plays Laurie Strode’s granddaughter, Allyson – which sees her dipping her hands into a bucket of blood, which she’s strangely attached to.
Well the @cdcgov has strongly suggested we don’t go out and Trick or Treat on Halloween so…… like me here telling @andimatichak not to take away my bucket of blood, kids won’t like it either BUT WE MUST KEEP THEM SAFE. We can figure out creative ways for our pods to do candy scavenger hunts and fun activities at home and we can still do virtual Costume parades. I will figure out a way to do a VIRTUAL Halloween costume parade on my Instagram all day long on Halloween, October 31. Stay tuned for details and stay safe and HAPPY Halloween. @halloweenmovie
Kills will be Curtis’ sixth time playing Laurie over the past 40 years – and the heroine is still no closer to killing off her eternal tormentor, Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween reboot/quel left her, daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and Allyson believing they’d finally beaten him, by trapping the killer insider Laurie’s burning house. but the first clip from the follow-up reveals that firefighters will foolishly get him out.
It’s known that Laurie won’t be as much of a driving force in this second film as she was last time, with Karen and Allyson taking on more of the action while Laurie recovers in hospital. However, Laurie will once again take center stage for Halloween Ends, though, which we’ve been promised will conclude the Laurie vs. Michael saga for good. That was supposed to have wrapped up shooting already, but has naturally been delayed. It will now hit cinemas a year later than planned in fall 2022. Halloween Kills, meanwhile, is scheduled to release in October 15th, 2021.
