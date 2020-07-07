Lady And The Tramp Star Wants To Play The MCU’s Storm

We don’t know when, but sometime in the next few years, the X-Men will be rebooted within the MCU. That means we’re bound to get new interpretations of all the classic mutant heroes. One of them fans are looking forward to seeing be reimagined by Marvel is Storm. Ororo Munroe has appeared throughout the last 20 years of Fox’s X-movies, but neither Halle Berry nor Alexandra Shipp’s versions of the heroine have totally captured the comic book character.

Hopefully it’ll be third time’s a charm with the MCU’s Storm, then. But the big challenge will be in finding the right actress for the job. Storm’s such an icon that many stars would love to play her and the latest to throw their name into the hat is Janelle Monae. While speaking to Empire about her new movie Antebellum, the singer and actress revealed that she’s made her interest in playing Storm known before, saying she’d love to follow on from Berry and Shipp and do the mutant goddess justice.

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” Monae said. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

Monae is a popular fan cast for the role of Storm, and she’s one of the more plausible ones, too. Lupita Nyong’o and Zazie Beetz have also been pitched by fans and fan artists, but they’re both already part of the Marvel universe. With her ever-rising fame and success in the industry though, the Moonlight actress would be a natural choice for some sort of role in the MCU in the near future, so why not Storm?

As the star alludes to above, there’s a hope that Black Panther and Storm’s romance and marriage in the comics will be explored on screen, but we don’t know if this is something Kevin Feige has actually got up his sleeve. While we wait for Marvel to reveal their plans, let us know whether you’d like to see Janelle Monae as the MCU’s Storm in the comments section below.