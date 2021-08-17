Japanese Evangelion Voice Actors Share Special Message After 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time Release

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time is the end of an anime series spanning over twenty-six years which makes it an incredibly emotional moment for many. In light of its recent release, the voice actors from Japan who have been working on the series since the beginning released special statements on Twitter for fans around the world to read.

Messages came in from many Japanese voice actors throughout the series, including Megumi Hayashibara (Rei Ayanami), Yuko Miyamura (Asuka Langley-Shikinami), Maaya Sakamoto (Mari Illustrious-Makinami), Kotono Mitsuishi (Misato Katsuragi), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Ritsuko Akagi), Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa), and of course Megumi Ogata (Shinji Ikari) who gave the most memorable quote of them all.

“Each word, each scene, together with the director and the main staff, we carefully played out, expressing with our entire body as if to trace the folds of our heart and put together this film. This is my heart — our heart itself.” Megumi Ogata – Voice Actor For Shinji Akari

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.