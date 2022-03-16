Jared Leto addresses a possible return as the DCEU’s Joker

Fans have been trying to sift through the wreckage of DCEU canon for years, and things are about to get a whole lot more difficult when the multiverse eventually comes into play.

Look no further than Batman for the perfect example. Robert Pattinson recently debuted as the Dark Knight in the opening salvo of Matt Reeves’ BatVerse, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton still to return.

The latter is also set for HBO Max’s Batgirl, which sees him star opposite J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, who previously shared the screen with Affleck’s Dark Knight in Justice League. However, the recent release date shuffle has The Flash releasing after Batgirl, so unless that changes, things are about to get messy continuity-wise.

Zack Snyder shares new image of Jared Leto's 'Justice League' Joker

Speaking of the Caped Crusader, Birds of Prey effectively wrote Jared Leto’s Joker out of the franchise, only for him to return in the epilogue of the Snyder Cut as Batman’s arch-nemesis, which may or may not be an official part of lore depending on who you ask. In the aftermath of the four-hour epic, the internet was awash with rumors that Leto would be making a full-fledged comeback, but so far nothing has materialized.

In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked flat-out if we can expect to see him don the makeup ever again, to which he offered the standard “never say never” reply. Sure, it’s not much to go on, but the fact he didn’t completely rule it out presents a glimmer of hope for SnyderVerse enthusiasts.

Leto’s second appearance as the Joker went down substantially better than his debut, so plenty of folks would be happy if the DCEU’s multiverse found a way to bring him back into the fold in some capacity.