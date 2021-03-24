Jared Leto Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Return As Joker

Zack Snyder’s Justice League achieved the seemingly impossible in getting fans hyped over seeing Jared Leto return as the Joker, a far cry from when his polarizing performance in Suicide Squad was largely panned, with Warner Bros. having so little faith in his first stab at the iconic comic book villain that the majority of his scenes were left on the cutting room floor.

In an even more astounding act that would have seemed unthinkable just a few months ago, folks are now clamoring to see more of Leto’s Clown of Prince of Crime after the Snyder Cut’s epilogue went down a storm with viewers. The first major interaction between the DCEU’s Joker and Batman may have been entirely superfluous in the grand scheme of things, but their heated verbal exchange was one of the undoubted highlights of Justice League‘s four-hour running time.

It’s only going to increase the talk that Leto could be roped into returning for more DCEU projects in the future, even if the SnyderVerse fails to be restored, with insider Daniel Richtman now reporting that the 49 year-old is in advanced talks to return as the Jester of Genocide. Of course, this is far from the first or even tenth time we’ve heard something similar, while Leto is currently in the midst of another jaw-dropping transformation for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, and given his commitment to his craft, it would be strange for him to break his trademark levels of immersion and dedication to getting into character for a spot of contractual negotiations.

That being said, there’s no reason why his representatives couldn’t handle things on his behalf, but having already been linked with dozens upon dozens of movies and TV shows since his Justice League return was first announced, we’re best waiting on an official confirmation that his Joker will be back somewhere down the line, which seems a whole lot more likely now than it did this time last week.