Jared Leto Was Reportedly Pretty Upset About Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Movie

Joker might’ve been met with a lot of controversy, but Warner Bros. will no doubt be considering it a win. What with its critical acclaim, record-breaking box office take and Oscar buzz. Nonetheless, it sounds like the movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s nemesis, annoyed at least one member of the DC family: Suicide Squad star Jared Leto.

The Hollywood Reporter has published a new article recapping Martin Scorsese’s involvement with the Todd Phillips film, which helped it get off the ground. And in the piece, THR recounts that when former WB chairman Kevin Tsujihara green lit the project, the decision left Leto “alienated” and “upset.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Leto was left disgruntled over the decision to recast the Joker and do a movie without him. After all, he’s made his love for playing the character known on many occasions and been upfront about his wishes to portray the Clown Prince again in any way, shape or form.

There’s been talk of a Joker movie for Leto’s version or, more prominently, a Harley and Joker film featuring the actor alongside Margot Robbie for a while now. However, both projects seem to have stalled of late. Robbie, of course, is still very much part of the DCEU, with Birds of Prey coming next February. Joker is expected to appear in some kind of cameo in the pic, but it won’t be Leto under the green wig and make-up.

Robbie is also currently shooting The Suicide Squad. Leto wasn’t announced along with the rest of the cast for the sequel, though there is some evidence that he could potentially drop by. It’s no surprise that the star is supposedly feeling alienated from Warner Bros., though. And that’s maybe why he jumped ship to Sony’s Marvel universe to star in next year’s Morbius, playing the living vampire himself.