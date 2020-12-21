Jared Leto Reportedly Wants Joker To Cameo In Wonder Woman 3

Cesar Romero is the only actor to have played the Joker in a live-action movie that didn’t either win an Academy Award for becoming the Clown Prince of Crime, or already had one under their belt before they slapped on the makeup and green hair dye. Jack Nicholson had two wins from nine nominations before he threw on the purple suit for Tim Burton’s Batman, but he did score a Golden Globe nomination for his performance nonetheless.

Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both scooped Oscar gold for their wildly different yet equally phenomenal work in The Dark Knight and Joker respectively, making Batman’s arch-nemesis one of only two characters played by different actors to have both won Academy Awards after Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro’s dual turns as Vito Corleone.

David Ayer Shares New Look At Jared Leto's Joker In Suicide Squad 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jared Leto was cast as the Joker just a year after he enjoyed awards season success in Dallas Buyers Club, but his overzealous approach to embodying Mr. J has seen him go down in history as the worst big screen iteration of the iconic villain yet. However, he’s looking to make amends after returning for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, leading to rumors that if he wins audiences over the second time around he could remain part of the DCEU for the foreseeable future.

To that end, insider Daniel Richtman claims the 48 year-old is eying a role in Wonder Woman 3, but he offers up no further details. All we know about Diana Prince’s third solo adventure is that it’ll be the first one to take place in the modern day, but there’s every chance we won’t be seeing Wonder Woman 3 for a good few years yet with Patty Jenkins first planning to re-team with Gal Gadot for Cleopatra, while the director also has Star Wars: Rogue Squadron on the horizon.