Jared Leto Reportedly Wants His Joker To Fight Joaquin Phoenix’s

It’s not exactly a hot take to say that Jared Leto is the least popular Joker of this generation. The other two actors to portray the character on the big screen within the past twelve years both won Academy Awards for their performances, while the aforementioned 48-year-old’s zany work was widely criticized by both critics and moviegoers alike.

Since Suicide Squad‘s release, however, many fans have come to the realization that the Morbius star didn’t really have enough screen time for audiences to accurately judge whether or not he was capable of handling the role. Zack Snyder apparently agrees with that sentiment, too, and is now giving the Oscar winner a second chance to prove himself in the revamped Justice League.

The internet is beyond excited to see what Leto can do in the film, but it sounds like the actor’s already looking to the future. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash – he wants his version of the villain to fight Joaquin Phoenix’s at some point down the road. These two could cross paths via the multiverse, of course, and while there’s been a bit of discussion online about a Three Jokers project happening, which could also present the opportunity, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

Still, Leto was reportedly ticked off that Phoenix was given the opportunity to take on the notorious bad guy in his own solo film and would likely relish the chance to square off against him on the big screen. Whether or not Warner Bros. actually signs off on this idea remains to be seen, but it’s definitely something that could be pretty exciting if it were to happen.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime vs. Phoenix’s? Or are you hoping these different Joker iterations stay within their own universes? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!