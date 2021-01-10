Jared Leto Reportedly Pushing For An R-Rated Violent Joker In Future Projects

The effect that even a relatively minor piece of casting news can have on the Hollywood rumor mill is incredible, as Jared Leto’s Joker has been discovering recently. The actor was announced to be reprising his Suicide Squad role for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, and all of sudden he’s been linked to every upcoming and hypothetical DCEU project under the sun.

Leto’s only going to appear in the Snyder Cut for one or two scenes, after the filmmaker confirmed that his additional footage would run for five minutes tops, with Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, Amber Heard’s Mera and Ben Affleck’s Batman among the other names who suited up for the reshoots and need to share the brief extra screentime. This time last year, the canonical Clown Prince of Crime was an afterthought, having seemingly been written out of the franchise for good, with the use of a body double no less, in Birds of Prey.

Here's How Jared Leto Could Look As Justice League's Knightmare Joker 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck stole all of the limelight, which clearly didn’t sit well with Leto after he reportedly tried to get the studio to cancel Todd Phillip’s Joker, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the Academy Award winner is pushing for his Jester of Genocide to become an R-rated presence moving forward, which would increase the levels of violence and profanity in his performance greatly.

Of course, Leto isn’t officially signed on to anything at the moment, but he did admit he was open to a more permanent return to the fold. The 49 year-old has been the subject of so much intense speculation surrounding his future as the Joker over the last few months that everything should be viewed with skepticism until we get confirmation from either the actor or the studio that a deal is 100% done.