Jared Leto’s Joker Rumored For Possible HBO Max Batman Series

There’s no point in even trying to guess what the future holds for the DCEU, because all bets are officially off after the events of the last few months. If you’d told someone this time last year that not only was the Snyder Cut of Justice League really happening, but the filmmaker was being handed the budget to gather together several cast members to shoot new footage, you’d have been laughed out of the building.

So, imagine how people would feel if you told them that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash and Michael Keaton will be joining him, too, not to mention Jared Leto’s Joker will also be welcomed back into the fold. You’d have been carted away by the men in white coats. Not much has happened on our screens, of course, but behind the scenes, 2020 has been a seismic year for Warner Bros.’ shared universe.

Following the surprise announcement that Leto’s Joker will be involved in the Justice League reshoots, speculation has already turned to what the DCEU has in store for the actor’s divisive take on the Clown Prince of Crime and the latest report claims that the Academy Award winner is also being courted for the exclusive Batman series on HBO Max that Affleck has been frequently linked to long before his appearance in The Flash was even confirmed. Plot details are scarce, but it’s said that the project will delve “into the history and origin of Leto’s Joker, what he took from his nemesis, and vice versa.”

Of course, the Batman miniseries is far from a sure thing, but based on what’s happened over the last few months, it can’t be definitively ruled out, and we all know that Jared Leto has some seriously unfinished business with the role after seeing the majority of his Suicide Squad scenes left on the cutting room floor.