Jared Leto Has Reportedly Redeemed Himself With Justice League Snyder Cut

Will a few minutes’ worth of screentime be enough to erase memories of a performance so polarizing and divisive it was largely cut from Suicide Squad, led to a spinoff alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn being canceled and essentially had him written out of DCEU continuity in Birds of Prey? We’ll get our answer in less than two weeks, when we see Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Leto is famed for his dedication and immersion, but he probably went a little too far when it came to the Clown Prince of Crime. Going to such extreme lengths in order to get into character is nothing new for the actor, and he’s been doing it for years, but in the end his bizarre and overly hammy hybrid of a pimp crossed with a Juggalo didn’t exactly resonate with audiences.

His Joker already faced an uphill battle to win over the fans after they largely derided the very first image of Leto under the makeup, with the tattoos and grill being a particular point of consternation. Justice League at least promises a less inked and much more psychotic spin on the legendary comic book villain, even if his involvement will be minimal.

Jared Leto's Joker Wears A Crown Of Thorns In New Justice League Image 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Joker would be getting a new look in the movie long before it was confirmed – that those to have seen the Snyder Cut already are said to be hugely impressed with Leto’s contribution, to the extent that he’s reportedly managed to redeem himself.

While there’s no guarantees he’ll be back after Justice League hits HBO Max on the 18th, if the fans respond the second time around then it becomes a whole lot more likely.