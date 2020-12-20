Jared Leto Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In Spider-Man 3

Sally Field once compared working on The Amazing Spider-Man series with attempting to stuff ten pounds of sh*t into a five pound bag, so it would be safe to assume that the two-time Academy Award winner is one of the very few names that can be definitively ruled out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, while Rosemary Harris is 93 years old and has only appeared in one episode of television in the last five years, making multiversal Aunt Mays very unlikely.

Which is probably for the best, because along with the widely expected triumvirate of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, we’re also rumored to be getting anywhere up to three Green Goblins and any potential combination of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Tom Hardy’s Venom, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, which seems a little excessive.

That’s without even mentioning the returning ensemble from Homecoming and Far From Home, although Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange remain the only new additions to have been officially confirmed by Sony and Marvel so far. And yet the rumor mill must continue churning in perpetuity, with insider Daniel Richtman now claiming that Jared Leto is the latest name to enter talks for Spider-Man 3 as Morbius.

This one at least makes a little narrative sense given that Spidey was glimpsed in the background of the Morbius promos and we all know how desperate Sony are to make the SPUMC work this time, and they could realistically overrule Kevin Feige and put him in the movie regardless of what the Marvel Studios head honcho thinks. Regardless, if even 50% of these relentless Spider-Man 3 casting reports turn out to be true, then this thing is going to be bursting at the seams.