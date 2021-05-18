Jared Leto Reportedly Totally On Board With Continuing The SnyderVerse

From the second Jared Leto was first announced to be reprising his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the rumor mill sprang into life, with the actor suddenly being touted for all sorts of feature film and HBO Max projects.

There was talk of refitting him as an antihero with a psychotic and abusive slant that could appear in multiple R-rated efforts, one of which was eying Snyder to direct and would dive into the backstory of the Clown Prince of Crime murdering Robin and burning Wayne Manor to the ground, as well as the resurrection of his spinoff alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

So far, none of this has come to pass, which might have to do with the fact that all of the those hypothetical scenarios revolved around the continuation of the SnyderVerse, something that feels more unlikely than ever. Insider Daniel Richtman now offers that Leto is said to be completely on board with the idea of carrying on from where HBO Max’s Justice League left off, but even if we ignore the slim chance of that actually happening, Warner Bros. have already made it patently clear that they don’t give a sh*t what the actor thinks.

The studio didn’t budge when he voiced his displeasure at seeing so many of his scenes cut from Suicide Squad before essentially having him written out of the franchise altogether, and they ignored his attempts to try and prevent Todd Phillips’ Joker from happening, even though they didn’t want to make that movie in the first place. Jared Leto had a great time working with Snyder on HBO Max’s Justice League, but if his Jester of Genocide does return, it looks as if it’ll be with another director at the helm.