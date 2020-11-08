Jared Leto’s Joker Will Reportedly Be Creepy And Scary In Justice League Snyder Cut

Against all the odds, Jared Leto is returning as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which lands on HBO Max next year. We knew the movie was going to rescue the reputation of one of the DCEU’s biggest failures, 2017’s JL, but with Leto’s involvement, it also has the potential to right the wrong of 2016’s Suicide Squad to boot. Indeed, fans are hoping that Snyder will be able to give us the frightening, effective Joker we didn’t get last time that Leto donned the white makeup. And according to latest intel, that’s certainly the filmmaker’s intention.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that he’s heard from his sources that Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime will be much creepier and scarier in Justice League than he was in SS. His portrayal is said to really contrast with how he was presented in the theatrical cut of David Ayer’s Task Force X movie, though the tipster stops short of revealing any further details.

David Ayer Shares New Look At Jared Leto's Joker In Suicide Squad 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what we’ve heard already, Leto will turn up for three scenes in the Snyder Cut. He’ll feature in the present and be seen in Arkham Asylum, then he’ll appear in a flashback to when he murdered Robin and, last but not least, we’ll get an additional sequence of him in the Knightmare timeline. This last one will apparently give the villain a new look, too, involving long hair and no tattoos, as it’s set in an alternate future.

Surprisingly, his Justice League return means that Leto has set a DC record, as he’s the first actor to portray Batman’s nemesis in two separate films. Nonetheless, Richtman has previously reported that Leto hopes to come back for several more appearances as well and is pushing to be included in a potential JL 2 or even to get his own solo movie. For now, though, let’s just wait and see how successful the Snyder Cut is when it’s released in early to mid-2021.