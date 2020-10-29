Jared Leto Reportedly Wants To Be Involved In Justice League 2 If It Happens

Jared Leto’s Joker wasn’t even a part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League the first time the director filmed it, so quite how he factors into the reshoots is up for debate, although there’s already been no shortage of theories. The Academy Award winning actor has never hidden his dissatisfaction about how his time as the DCEU’s Clown Prince of Crime was handled, and it must have been a real kick in the teeth watching Joaquin Phoenix lead Todd Phillips’ spinoff to billion dollar box office success and awards season glory.

After Birds of Prey appeared to write him out of the franchise for good with the use of a body double, it seemed as though Leto’s time as the Joker was well and truly over. Of course, based on recent developments surrounding the DCEU, it’s become clear that nothing is truly off the table anymore, and should the reception to his performance be much warmer the second time around, further appearance can’t be ruled out.

On that note, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that said both a Green Lantern and Justice League Dark show were headed to HBO Max before either was announced – that Leto has told the studio that if the Snyder Cut proves successful enough to result in a Justice League sequel, then he wants his Joker to play a major part in the follow-up.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the all-new Justice League will lead to further adventures for the DCEU’s premier superhero team, especially when it looks to be drawing a line under Snyder’s tenure rather than signalling a new dawn, but with the multiverse soon to be in play, Leto’s Joker could well become a recurring character in the franchise’s future.