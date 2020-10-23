Joker’s Role In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reportedly Revealed

Unless Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke is confirmed to be returning to the DCEU at any point in the future, the character might well go down in history as the single most pointless addition to the franchise’s mythology, a far cry from what his post-credits cameo in Justice League seemed to be indicating.

The actor’s Slade Wilson was clearly being positioned to play a major role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Part II, which never happened. He was also cast as the antagonist of Ben Affleck’s The Batman, which never happened. On top of that, he was set to headline a solo movie that would mark the Hollywood debut of The Raid‘s action master Gareth Evans, which never happened.

However, following the news that Jared Leto’s Joker has been confirmed to show up for Snyder’s impending reshoots, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that one of Leto’s additional scenes will be directly tied to Deathstroke.

David Ayer Shares New Look At Jared Leto's Joker In Suicide Squad 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, one of the scenes will see Deathstroke break into a prison in an attempt to free Lex Luthor, only for him to discover that the Clown Prince of Crime is already there. The second will reportedly depict the murder of Dick Grayson, which was previously hinted at in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice when a defaced Robin costume was seen in the Batcave.

Whether Manganiello is coming back for the Justice League reshoots or not, if these new Joker scenes tie him closer to the timeline that ever before then Deathstroke could very well be the next name to make a most unexpected comeback to the DCEU.