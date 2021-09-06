Jason Momoa And Amber Heard Reportedly Pushing For More SnyderVerse

Jason Momoa was a huge proponent of the Snyder Cut from the very beginning, revealing that he was one of the first people to see Zack Snyder’s four-hour version of Justice League, long before HBO Max handed the filmmaker a wad of cash to turn the long-held dream into a reality.

Amber Heard was also one of the lucky few invited back to shoot additional scenes, and while her attempt at an English accent was awful, she clearly enjoyed the experience. It just so happens that the two aforementioned stars are back together on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it sounds as though they could be having a word in the ear of everyone that’ll listen.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that DCEU’s Arthur Curry and Mera have reportedly been pushing for the studio to reconsider their stance on the SnyderVerse, with plenty of Warner Bros. and DC Film executives dropping by the set of James Wan’s sequel at various points.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean anybody’s obligated to pay attention (never mind listen), but there’s no harm in asking around. Based on what the top-level boardroom members have been saying in the aftermath of the new and much improved Justice League, though, not even Aquaman should hold his breath when it comes to expecting results on this one.