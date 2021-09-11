Jason Momoa and Dune’s Director Claim The Film Needs a Sequel In Order To Complete the Story

As the premiere date for the film Dune approaches in October, one of the stars of the 2020 sci-fi Jason Momoa and the director Denis Villeneuve are already anticipating the potential sequel.

The initial reason behind the expectation is because both men feel in order to tell the entirety of the story Dune will need a second movie.

Dune tells the story of a son from a titled family that is assigned the protection of the “most vital element of the galaxy.” This is a feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name.

While promoting the sci-fi epic, director Denis Villeneuve told IGN he would be glad to return and shoot a second Dune picture. He said, “To go quickly in a movie of that size, you still need to make sets, costumes, so we are talking about months. But if ever there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I will say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022 for sure. I am ready to go, and I will say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible.”

Villeneuve added despite wanting a follow-up he is in no rush to complete the process because he wants to tell the story properly. “The first film, I really had time to make sure that it was exactly the way I wanted it to be,” he said. “I would love to have the same feeling when I make the second part. That would be the priority. Quality will be the priority. The tough task [in the first movie] was to introduce you guys to the world, the audience to this world, to the codes, to the culture, the different families, the different planets. Once this is done, it becomes an insane playground. It will allow me to go berserk.”

In addition to Villeneuve’s eagerness for a sequel, Momoa reiterated the same sentiments during an interview with Collider. The Game of Thrones star described how much it’s killing him, “It’s killing me that we have to wait a year and it’s killing me that they’re not in production yet. It’s like, ‘Guys, we’ve gotta go.”

Dune is set to come out in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.