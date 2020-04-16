Jason Momoa Says His Dune Character Is The Movie’s Han Solo

With the first official images from Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s latest science fiction epic, released a few days ago, hype for the film has ramped a notch further. As has promotion for the movie.

Jason Momoa, one actor among its star-studded cast, has given an interview with Ellen Degeneres on – you guessed it – The Ellen Degeneres Show, revealing some much needed information to chew on in this information-drained age. Here’s what he had to say about his character Duncan Idaho:

“I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right hand man to Duke Leto who is Oscar Isaac. He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little—he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s this rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and serves Oscar Isaac.”

Sufficiently teased? There are few more iconic movie swashbucklers to compare yourself to than Han Solo, other than those also played by Harrison Ford. And we’ll find out if Duncan Idaho lives up to the namecheck on December 18th of this year.

Of course, the phrase “star-studded” gets banded around a lot (I’m as guilty as anyone), but for once we have a movie that does it justice. Momoa mentions the thrill at acting alongside Javier Bardem, but Dune’s cast list also includes Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson. That’s a hell of a lineup. Add in Denis Villeneuve behind the camera and Hans Zimmer on the mixing board and you’ve got a production that looks unsinkable. Honestly, it’ll be a damn shame if it falls flat.

Looking forward to seeing Jason Momoa in action in Dune as Duncan Idaho? Drop a comment below to express your looking-forwardness. Personally, I think he’ll be playing his part in a damn sight better movie than Aquaman. What a car crash of a blockbuster that was. Someone pull me out before another article gets lost to my Aquaman rant. I’ve seen fan fiction with better dialogue.

Right, I’ve stopped myself. Phew, that was a close one.