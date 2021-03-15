Jason Momoa Reportedly Has No Problem Working With Amber Heard On Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa will be back as Arthur Curry this very week in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and there’ll be plenty more of the former Game of Thrones star in the DCEU after that, too. This summer, he’ll return to the seven seas for Aquaman 2, the follow-up to the smash hit 2018 origins movie. But there’s been a lot of speculation about whether he’ll be joined by Amber Heard as his queen of the ocean, Mera, in the sequel and if her role will be drastically reduced.

The latest rumor on the topic points to Momoa being on Heard’s side, though. As per intel tipster Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon account, the leading man has “no problems” with the actress and they get along well. Momoa is said to want to keep on working with her as the franchise continues, so expect him to back up his co-star if Warner Bros. attempts to remove her as Mera and find someone else to replace her.

Director James Wan is also said to be fighting in Heard’s corner. The filmmaker is apparently doing all he can to protect her role in Aquaman 2 against the studio attempting to massively reduce Mera’s screen time. Word has it that the sequel could introduce several new female characters, with the intention being to take the spotlight away from Heard’s heroine. The actress herself is not pleased about this, obviously, and is said to be battling to land a bigger role.

A few weeks ago, it was believed that Heard had been let go from the movie due to poor health, but her reps categorically denied these claims. Nevertheless, stories about Mera’s part being downgraded have persisted. We have a few months to go until Aquaman 2 starts shooting in London, so we’ll have to wait and see how this complex situation plays out, but as things stand, it looks like Amber Heard is at risk of being sidelined, despite having Jason Momoa as an ally.