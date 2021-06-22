Jason Momoa Reportedly Wants Aquaman To Fight Black Adam In The DCEU

While the DCEU future of most of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been called into question – even Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman – there’s never been any doubt that Jason Momoa will continue to be a major star of the franchise for the foreseeable. He’s just about to return as Arthur Curry in Aquaman 2, and the door is open for him to turn up elsewhere in the universe after that, too. Maybe for a battle between Aquaman and Black Adam.

We’ve heard from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us about WB’s plans for a black Superman before it was official – that Momoa wants to get the chance to face off against his pal Dwayne Johnson in the DCEU. The Rock is, of course, finally about to make his debut as Teth-Adam in the Black Adam movie. We know this one will be set in the old DCEU – AKA the SnyderVerse – so the opportunity is there for the ruler of Kahndaq to encounter the King of Atlantis.

And we know the duo are eager to find a project to do together. Momoa recently revealed this on Jimmy Fallon, explaining that the only thing stopping them is their busy schedules. However, the actor teased that the fact they’re both in the DCEU now could be what finally makes it possible. “It’s really cool now because he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo, Black Adam’,” Momoa said.

Dwayne Johnson's More Muscle Than Man In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Our intel only pointed to Momoa being the one pushing for this crossover, but it’s easy to imagine that Johnson would be on board with it, too. He’s known to be a big fan of the SnyderVerse and is good friends with many of the OG Justice League, like Gadot and Henry Cavill. Reports have said that he’s been campaigning to get them in a future Black Adam movie somewhere, particularly Cavill.

If both Momoa and The Rock want to share the screen then Warner Bros. would be dumb to miss the opportunity to put two of their biggest stars together. In the meantime, Black Adam (July 29th) and Aquaman 2 (December 16th) are both due out next year.