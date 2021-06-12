Jason Momoa Says He’ll Make A Movie With Dwayne Johnson One Of These Days

Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson are both tall, handsome, jacked dudes with strong ties to Hawaii who’ve proven themselves as action heroes, while they’ve also been friends for a long time and are key parts of the DCEU’s future, so it’s understandable that fans have often imagined the duo teaming up to co-star in a movie together.

Given that Warner Bros. and DC Films’ shared superhero universe always seems to be in a constant state of flux, we still don’t know for sure if Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will even exist in the same timeline as Johnson’s Black Adam, but in a new interview, the franchise’s Arthur Curry admitted that whether it’s in a comic book blockbuster or not, he’s more than keen to work with The Rock in a future project.

“We’ve tried to get together and make a movie together. It’s just, he’s way busier than I am, and I’m pretty busy right now, so one of these days. We will, and it’s really cool now because he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo, Black Adam’.”

Dwayne Johnson's More Muscle Than Man In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 7

If it doesn’t happen in the DCEU, then pair them up for a buddy movie or some kind of action-packed adventure and big box office numbers are virtually guaranteed. Like Momoa said, though, both stars are incredibly busy for the foreseeable future so it might not happen for a while yet, but it’s hopefully something they’ll work towards eventually, whether it involves Aquaman and Black Adam or not.

They’ve each got plenty of exciting genre projects in the works as it is, with Momoa set to appear in season 2 of AppleTV+’s See, thriller Sweet Girl, ambitious sci-fi Dune, family fantasy Slumberland and the Aquaman sequel before the end of next year, while Dwayne Johnson has Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Netflix’s Red Notice and the animated DC League of Super-Pets on the way ahead of Black Adam hitting theaters next summer, so scheduling is always going to be an issue.