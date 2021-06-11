Watch: Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Are Ready To Fight In See Season 2 Trailer

Jason Momoa is back in season 2 of Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi drama See, and this time he’ll be joined by fellow superhero movie icon Dave Bautista. The Guardians of the Galaxy alum has boarded the cast of the show, which originally debuted on the streaming platform in November 2019, as the estranged brother of the Aquaman actor’s protagonist, and we can see from this trailer that there’s a lot of sibling rivalry between the pair.

As the See Twitter account wrote to introduce the promo: “The legendary Baba Voss is coming face-to-face with his brother, Edo Voss (@DaveBautista). Has he finally met his match? #SEE returns on August 27 exclusively on @AppleTV. Prepare for battle by watching Season 1 now. #AppleOriginals”

See is set in a world where humanity lost its sense of sight after an apocalyptic event wiped out much of the population in the early 21st century. Centuries later, society has evolved without vision – in fact, those rare individuals who still have the use of their eyes are viewed as heretics. So, when an evil queen makes moves to hunt down Haniwa (Nester Cooper), Voss’ daughter who can see, the warrior tribe leader must protect his family from harm.

Along with the debut of Bautista’s Edo Voss, this trailer also teases the other locales that’ll be introduced in season 2, including snowy landscapes and bustling cities, which promise a lot more worldbuilding to come. The good news for fans is that this first look at the next run arrives with confirmation that Apple has already renewed See for a third season. It’s no surprise that the company has this much faith in it, either, given its bankable cast and acclaimed creator – Peaky Blinders‘ Stephen Knight.

Dave Bautista was most recently seen in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, with Jason Momoa also set to star in one of the same platform’s upcoming movies, Sweet Tooth, due on August 20th. A week later, See season 2 debuts on Apple TV+ on August 27th.