Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Told His Team They Need Henry Cavill And The SnyderVerse

If you’ve been keeping up to date with all the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse speculation, you’ll know that an unlikely champion of the Justice League has risen up – Black Adam himself, Dwayne Johnson. Multiple reports have being swirling these past couple of months claiming that The Rock is doing everything in his power to convince Warner Bros. to bring back Zack Snyder’s DCEU. And luckily for fans, he has a lot of power.

Johnson is known to have creative control on the Black Adam franchise, thanks to his role as producer on the film and his enormous stature in Hollywood overall. It’s even been claimed that he can overrule WB execs on certain things as AT&T doesn’t want to upset him. Given this, The Rock is said to be committed to bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman and other elements of the old DCEU in Black Adam and its sequels.

Small Screen got in touch with alleged contacts close to the star, with their intel claiming that Johnson loved the Snyder Cut and watched it in one sitting. When he was done, he apparently sent out a message to “his team” and told them how important it was to get Cavill’s Man of Steel on board.

“Dwayne Johnson texted his team and said: We need Henry in our movie. We need the SnyderVerse.”

Dwayne Johnson Looks Superhuman In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

SS writes that The Rock feels his vision for Black Adam “will only be properly served” if the SnyderVerse can continue. We know he’s good pals with Cavill and has wanted to work with him for years, but it’s also claimed that he’s “a big fan” of the other Justice League stars, and is open to getting Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa in the BA universe, too. Johnson is likewise said to crave the chance to act opposite Jeremy Irons. So even a Teth-Adam/Alfred Pennyworth meeting is possible.

Black Adam is shooting now in Atlanta ahead of its arrival in theaters on July 29th, 2022. And as Dwayne Johnson likes to reminds us, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.